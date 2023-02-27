Black History Month 2023: Erit Turner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Black History Month by telling the story of West Tennesseans.

It’s sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Erit Turner is the head football coach at Jackson Central-Merry High School, also known as JCM.

He became head coach when the school reopened in fall of 2021, after being closed for nearly five years.

The graduate from JCM started his career at North Side High School in 2012 as a coach to the defensive line. He later moved on to coaching for the University School of Jackson for a few seasons.

“I thought that was going to be my last ride and then this position opened up. So I couldn’t turn down the opportunity of at least attempting to come back to my home school,” Turner said.

Turner says it has always been a dream of his to coach at his alma mater.

“I’ve just been a hometown kid, and people who know my background know I’m from this neighborhood. I’m a product of this environment, product of this school system. And they know that. Like I said, hard work and dedication, I mean, you can do anything that you want to do,” Turner said.

Turner’s plans for the team includes working and growing as a coach to better serve the players and the school.

“Continue to develop the players to get the best out of them that I can get, and the best out of myself and my coaching staff just to lead everybody in the right direction, so make sure everybody reaches their potential,” Turner said.

Aside from coaching, Turner always aims to be a positive influence to the youth in any way possible.

“Whether it’s out here on the field coaching, in the classroom, just teaching good principles and showing good characteristics and being a good example,” Turner said.

Turner advises the younger generation who want to pursue a career in football, or any sport, to prioritize school before anything else.

“Being a student athlete is a privilege. You’re a student first. So you’ve got to work just as hard or even harder in the classroom than you do in the weight room or on the field. Football can be taken away, but your knowledge and what you learn in the classroom will be with you forever,” Turner said.

Although he celebrates Black history every day, Turner likes to honor Black History Month by getting involved in the community, as well as supporting local African-American owned businesses.

