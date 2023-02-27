First of its kind summit held at Union University

The Data and Analytics Summit took place Monday morning on the campus of Union University.

The summit began with the expert panel featuring Dr. Karen C. Miller and Dr. April Rowsey, who are both from McAfee School of Business.

There was also an interactive session in tableau led by Dr. Jessica Lyons. The session will also help get students started with the visualization competition.

“Technology is a growing environment, and these students are very comfortable with technology. And businesses are full of data, and the new students who are going into these roles as new employees need to be familiar with that data and how to help companies utilize it,” said Miller.

This was Union’s First Data and Analytics Summit, and they plan to host more.

