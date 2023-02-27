Fred Thomas Grigsby

WBBJ Staff,

Grigsby Fred Thomas Main PicFred Thomas Grigsby, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Jacksonville, AR.  Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:00 P.M.in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Pastor Kenneth Culver officiating.  Burial to follow in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery.  A visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Fred was born in Brownsville, Tn, on August 14, 1939, to the late Fred L. Grigsby, Sr. and Katie Pearl Emison Grigsby.  He was a sore manager for Easy Way Food Stores for many years.  He also preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years:  Mary Helen Grigsby; and his second wife of 9 years:  Kathleen Chandler Grigsby; one son:  Tommy Wayne Grigsby; and two sisters:  Marie Grigsby Gregory and Brenda Grigsby; and one grandson:  Justin Grigsby.

He is survived by one son:  Terry Gleen Grigsby (Tammy) of Jacksonville, AR; one daughter:  Mary Jane Murchison Grigsby of Memphis, TN; two brothers:  Roy Wayne Grigsby (Shelia) of Richburg, S.C., Fred Lenoard Grigsby, Jr. of Brighton, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

 

