Fred Thomas Grigsby, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Jacksonville, AR. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:00 P.M.in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Pastor Kenneth Culver officiating. Burial to follow in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Fred was born in Brownsville, Tn, on August 14, 1939, to the late Fred L. Grigsby, Sr. and Katie Pearl Emison Grigsby. He was a sore manager for Easy Way Food Stores for many years. He also preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years: Mary Helen Grigsby; and his second wife of 9 years: Kathleen Chandler Grigsby; one son: Tommy Wayne Grigsby; and two sisters: Marie Grigsby Gregory and Brenda Grigsby; and one grandson: Justin Grigsby.

He is survived by one son: Terry Gleen Grigsby (Tammy) of Jacksonville, AR; one daughter: Mary Jane Murchison Grigsby of Memphis, TN; two brothers: Roy Wayne Grigsby (Shelia) of Richburg, S.C., Fred Lenoard Grigsby, Jr. of Brighton, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.