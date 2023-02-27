Gibson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing resident.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that they are searching for Randy Ainsworth, who walked away from his home on Davis Road around 1 p.m. on Monday.

They say they are currently searching the ED Davis Fish Farm area and the area around Ainsworth;s home.

If you have information that can help, call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch at (731) 692-3714.

