Joseph Roland Reid

Mr. Reid, age 95 passed Thursday February 23rd at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt Tn.

He was born April 12th, 1927, in Madison County, TN to William Thomas Reid and Jo Stella Williamson Reid. He served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. in occupied Japan after W.W. II. After his military service he settled in Haywood County where he was a farmer, merchant and small business owner. He served as a Haywood County Commissioner and was a deacon at Woodland Baptist Church.

He is survived by his four children, Kerry Joe Reid, Betty Lynn Hutcherson, James Roland Reid and Nancy Carol Wakefield, grandchildren Michael Reid, Anna Reid, Stephanie Angotti, Reid Hutcherson, Kerry Ann David, step-grandchildren R.C. Waddell, Layne McLaughlin, Tanner Wakefield, great-grandchildren Will Vestal, Jr., Mary Reid Hutcherson, Peyton David, Charlie David, step-great grandchildren Evelyn Waddell, Patrick McLaughlin, Jack McLaughlin, Brooks McLaughlin, Nora McLaughlin, Palmer Wakefield, Jack Wakefield and brothers Lyle Reid and Frank Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Thomas Reid and Jo Stella Williamson Reid, brothers Noel Reid, Russell Reid, Terry Reid, sisters Jessie Castellaw and Pauline Snyder. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Margaret Ann Castellaw Reid.

Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Woodland Baptist Church.

The family will have a private graveside service with Dr. Martha Lyle Ford officiating with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens, Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Woodland Baptist Church Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Terri Ann Russell, 221 Hwy 138, Denmark, Tn 38391 or the charity of your choice. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tn.