LIFELINE releases March mobile blood drives, ‘St. Patrick’ themed drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is announcing upcoming opportunities to donate amid a shortage of some blood types.
LIFELINE will host their annual “St. Patrick’s Day” Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The drive will be held at their Jackson location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.
A press release states all donors at this event will receive a free t-shirt and a food voucher for a free lunch special from Mulligan’s. The food voucher includes a drink and will be valid dine-in only from March 20-31.
LIFELINE says they are currently experiencing a critical need of O-positive, O-negative, and A-negative blood types. Click here to learn more about donating blood and check out the list below of mobile blood drives that will be held throughout March.
- TCAT – Jackson 3/1/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Hardin Med. Center – Savannah 3/1/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- FUMC – Paris 3/2/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Simmons Bank – Bolivar 3/3/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 3/3/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Lowe’s – Milan 3/3/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Halls Highschool 3/6/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Black Oak Elementary – Hornbeak 3/7/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Haywood Elementary – Brownsville 3/7/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Dresden Elm. & Middle School 3/8/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Middleton Elementary School 3/9/2023 12:30pm – 4:30pm
- Henderson Co. Hosp – Lexington 3/9/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- FBC – Adamsville 3/10/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- UTM – Parsons 3/14/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Selmer Courthouse 3/13/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- E.W. James – Martin 3/13/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Food Rite – Alamo 3/14/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Hardin Co. Library – Savannah 3/14/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- FBC – Camden 3/15/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- Jacks Creek Elementary 3/15/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- TCAT – Crump 3/16/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Martin Primary & Elem School 3/17/2023 12:00pm – 5:30pm
- Lowe’s Union City 3/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- U of M – Jackson 3/20/2023 9:00am – 4:00pm
- FBC – Parsons 3/20/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Southside Church of Christ 3/20/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- West Chester Elem. – Henderson 3/21/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm
- Fayette Academy – Somerville 3/22/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- East Chester Elementary – Henderson 3/24/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Newbern Methodist Church 3/24/2023 12:00pm – 6:00p
- Lowe’s – Savannah 3/25/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Crockett Co. HS – Alamo 3/27/2023 9am– 11; 11:30-3pm
- EW James – Union City 3/27/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm
- Henderson Co. Justice Complex 3/27/2023 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Jackson Christian School 3/29/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- JMCGH 3/30/2023 7:00am – 6:00pm
- Westover Elementary – Huron 3/30/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hosp. – Huntingdon 3/31/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm
