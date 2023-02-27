LIFELINE releases March mobile blood drives, ‘St. Patrick’ themed drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is announcing upcoming opportunities to donate amid a shortage of some blood types.

LIFELINE will host their annual “St. Patrick’s Day” Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The drive will be held at their Jackson location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

A press release states all donors at this event will receive a free t-shirt and a food voucher for a free lunch special from Mulligan’s. The food voucher includes a drink and will be valid dine-in only from March 20-31.

LIFELINE says they are currently experiencing a critical need of O-positive, O-negative, and A-negative blood types. Click here to learn more about donating blood and check out the list below of mobile blood drives that will be held throughout March.

TCAT – Jackson 3/1/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

Hardin Med. Center – Savannah 3/1/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Paris 3/2/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Simmons Bank – Bolivar 3/3/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 3/3/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Lowe’s – Milan 3/3/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Halls Highschool 3/6/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

Black Oak Elementary – Hornbeak 3/7/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Haywood Elementary – Brownsville 3/7/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Dresden Elm. & Middle School 3/8/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Middleton Elementary School 3/9/2023 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Henderson Co. Hosp – Lexington 3/9/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FBC – Adamsville 3/10/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

UTM – Parsons 3/14/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Selmer Courthouse 3/13/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James – Martin 3/13/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Food Rite – Alamo 3/14/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Hardin Co. Library – Savannah 3/14/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FBC – Camden 3/15/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Jacks Creek Elementary 3/15/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

TCAT – Crump 3/16/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

Martin Primary & Elem School 3/17/2023 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Lowe’s Union City 3/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

U of M – Jackson 3/20/2023 9:00am – 4:00pm

FBC – Parsons 3/20/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Southside Church of Christ 3/20/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

West Chester Elem. – Henderson 3/21/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Fayette Academy – Somerville 3/22/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

East Chester Elementary – Henderson 3/24/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Newbern Methodist Church 3/24/2023 12:00pm – 6:00p

Lowe’s – Savannah 3/25/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm

Crockett Co. HS – Alamo 3/27/2023 9am– 11; 11:30-3pm

EW James – Union City 3/27/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Henderson Co. Justice Complex 3/27/2023 10:00am – 3:00pm

Jackson Christian School 3/29/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

JMCGH 3/30/2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Westover Elementary – Huron 3/30/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Baptist Memorial Hosp. – Huntingdon 3/31/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm

