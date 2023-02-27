Man in Atwood standoff IDed, officially charged

Tristyn Stoop,

ATWOOD, Tenn. — A man involved in last week’s standoff in Carroll County has been charged and identified by law enforcement.

The news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that 50-year-old Jason Perry was released from a Nashville hospital on Sunday, and is now facing charges for his alleged involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Atwood.

The TBI says on Thursday, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Hamilton Street for a disturbance call, which stated that a person was driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically.

This is when deputies arrived and found Perry, who allegedly had a “high-powered rifle” and fired at the deputies.

The TBI says the deputies returned fire, Perry allegedly barricaded himself in the home, and a near six hour standoff involving law enforcement from around West Tennessee began.

The standoff eventually ended and Perry was taken to a Nashville hospital for a gunshot wound, the release says.

He is now facing two charges of unlawful carry or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a $1 million bond for each count.

The TBI says the investigation is on-going.

