Man in Atwood standoff IDed, officially charged
ATWOOD, Tenn. — A man involved in last week’s standoff in Carroll County has been charged and identified by law enforcement.
The news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that 50-year-old Jason Perry was released from a Nashville hospital on Sunday, and is now facing charges for his alleged involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Atwood.
The TBI says on Thursday, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Hamilton Street for a disturbance call, which stated that a person was driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically.
This is when deputies arrived and found Perry, who allegedly had a “high-powered rifle” and fired at the deputies.
The TBI says the deputies returned fire, Perry allegedly barricaded himself in the home, and a near six hour standoff involving law enforcement from around West Tennessee began.
The standoff eventually ended and Perry was taken to a Nashville hospital for a gunshot wound, the release says.
He is now facing two charges of unlawful carry or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a $1 million bond for each count.
The TBI says the investigation is on-going.
