Mugshots : Madison County : 2/24/23 – 2/27/23

Amanda Townsend Amanda Townsend: Simple domestic assault

Amir Asobar Amir Asobar: Shoplifting/theft of property

Anthony Simpson Anthony Simpson: Driving under the influence

Bobby Long Bobby Long: Aggravated robbery, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cortney Boyland Cortney Boyland: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Courtarious Patterson Courtarious Patterson: Theft under $999, theft of motor vehicle

Debbie Zeigler Debbie Zeigler: Violation of probation

Desmond McCorkle Desmond McCorkle: Failure to appear

Devontae Ward Devontae Ward: Violation of community corrections

Emil Lusby Emil Lusby: Driving under the influence



Georgia Brown Georgia Brown: Failure to appear

Harmar Arias Harmar Arias: Shoplifting/theft of property

Jacob Hayes Jacob Hayes: Simple domestic assault

James Collins James Collins: Failure to appear

James Taylor James Taylor: Failure to appear



James Yancey James Yancey: Driving under the influence

Jason Winbush Jason Winbush: Failure to appear

Javier Vega Javier Vega: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

John Isabell John Isabell: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Johnathan Ellenwood Johnathan Ellenwood: Worthless checks



Joseph Miles Joseph Miles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Juan Canales Juan Canales: Theft between $10,000 and $59,999/theft of motor vehicle, firearm used in dangerous felony

Madisen Allen Madisen Allen: Vandalism

Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Violation of order of protection

Monquez Williams Monquez Williams: Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license



Ronald Baumgardner Ronald Baumgardner: Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, public indecency/indecent exposure, resisting stop/arrest

Shad Smith Shad Smith: Violation of probation

Stevie Taylor Stevie Taylor: Violation of probation

Tiffany Joyce Tiffany Joyce: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

William Bryan William Bryan: Possession of handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.