Ronald Lee Bertram, Jr., age 50, resident of Holly Springs, Mississippi and husband of Lois “Shelley” Bertram”, departed this life Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023 at his home.

Ronald was born August 13, 1972 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Clarence “Butch” Spence and the late Patricia Lillian Hayes Spence. He graduated from Hernando High School in Hernando, Mississippi and was employed as a certified carpet cleaner for many years. He loved fishing and was considered a commercial fisherman. Ronald was an outdoorsman who was always on the go and loved kids, movies, music and cooking.

Mr. Bertram is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lois “Shelley” Bertram; his daughter, Cayla Sweat; his son, Nathan Bertram; his dad, Clarence “Butch” Spence; his sister, Cheyrl Bertram (Bethany Steele); his brother, Kenneth Bertram (Brandi); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.