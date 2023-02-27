Shirley Gail Brown Cannon, age 68, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late James Edward Cannon, departed this life Saturday morning, February 25, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Shirley was born July 19, 1954 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Billy Milton Brown and Millie Pearl Kee Brown. She was employed as a line leader for Continental Trophy in Oakland before her retirement. She was a Christian and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the District 15 Community of Fayette County.

Shirley was married July 29, 1973 to James Edward Cannon who preceded her in death on April 4, 2004. She loved her family, children and babysitting and enjoyed flowers and going to estate and yard sales.

Mrs. Cannon is survived by two daughters, Amanda Bartholomew of Somerville, TN and Jennifer Cannon of Somerville, TN; her son, James Cannon II (Christine) of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Barbara Boykin (Tommy) of Wingate, NC and Charlene Gryder (Mike) of Somerville, TN; her brother, Billy Brown, Jr. (Jennifer) of Elizabethtown, KY; nine grandchildren, Michaela Cannon, James Cannon III, Hannah Perkins, Ian Phillips, Seth Phillips, Charlie Ferge, Sawyer Bartholomew, Tyler Ferge and Abigail Cannon; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Phillips and Brooklyn Phillips.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cannon will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community. A visitation for Mrs. Cannon will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Cannon III, Ian Phillips, Seth Phillips, Charlie Ferge, Sawyer Bartholomew and Tyler Ferge. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Brown III, Jimmy Umbarger, Chris Glover, Cecil Cannon, Jr. and Michael Sprayberry.

