Sunshine And Windy This Afternoon And Evening

Welcome in to a sunny but windy afternoon. A wind advisory will continue until 4 pm. Winds will calm some into the evening and skies will remain mostly clear into the evening and overnight. We’ll stay rain free through early Wednesday before the scattered showers return. Storms will enter the picture late Wednesday and the weather will get active from late Wednesday and again on Thursday so stay weather aware both days.

TODAY:

* A Wind Advisory Until 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to around 74 by Noon. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 45 mph.

Dry air is on its way in behind the cold front and will dry us out quickly after the rain. A tight pressure gradient between the high pressure moving in and a strong upper low to the north will create conditions for gusty winds under the sunshine. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph. TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with winds relaxing some as high pressure settles in. Overnight lows around 45 and light WSW winds around 4 to 8 mph.

TOMORROW:

We’ll be a little cooler in the morning but temperatures will rebound to the lower 70’s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds will increase late Tomorrow with scattered showers entering the picture by late morning Wednesday. Storms will move in late Wednesday and again late Thursday.

Some storms could be strong to severe both days. Stay weather aware. Showers will taper off Friday morning. Friday afternoon into the weekend look to be mostly dry and cooler as temperatures return to the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK:

This week is severe weather awareness week in Tennessee, Monday was FLOOD safety! Tuesday was Lightning Safety and Wednesday was Tornado Safety and Thursday was general thunderstorm safety. Friday is how you can stay alerted to potential severe weather in your area. Today’s topic focuses on having multiple ways to receive warnings. This is one of the most important things in severe weather awareness. You cannot act unless you get the message. Do you rely on your mobile devices to receive watches and warnings? Make sure to keep your battery charged and follow the tips below to ensure you stay weather aware! In the Mid South we have several nocturnal severe weather outbreaks. Having multiple ways to receive warnings can keep you safe even while you are sleeping. Here are some nighttime severe weather tips. Did you know there are multiple ways to receive warnings and they are right at your fingertips? While we always recommend having more than one way to get information, there are multiple possibilities in your hands! That includes our WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather App that is free and you can download it from the App Store/Google Play.

