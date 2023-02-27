USJ to hold production of “The Addams Family: The Musical”

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is holding a production of “The Addams Family: The Musical.”

It will be held by their high school production crew in the Blankenship Theater at USJ.

As a special treat, the principal will also be a part of the cast. You can catch a show of the performance March 3 through March 5.

“So the music is a lot of fun. You’re going to get anything from a Latino rhythm, to tap dancing, to the twist, to the bunny hop. But something I’m super proud of is this amazing backdrop,” said Erica Davidson, the Theatre Director at USJ.

