Winds Weaken Tonight, Beautiful Tuesday, Storm Threat Wednesday & Thursday

Monday Night Forecast Update for February 27th:

We had winds gusting up to 45 MPH across West Tennessee this afternoon, but the winds will weaken tonight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny warm with a light breeze. Wednesday the storm threat will return for some of us and Thursday evening/night a greater thereat for severe storms will materialize. We will break down the entire week’s forecast in more detail coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The winds will continue to weaken tonight as the storm system responsible for all the wind is moving away to the east of us. Expect a southwest breeze between 5-10 MPH tonight. We are expecting dry weather as well with mostly clear skies. Most of West Tennessee will fall down to the mid 40s tonight making for a cool start to your Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks like the nicest day of the week with highs into the mid 70s and a weak southwest breeze. We will also see a lot of sunshine on Tuesday so if there are things you need to get done outdoors, take advantage of the nice and dry weather as rain showers and storm chances will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday night lows will only drop into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

The first of two stormy days will return on Wednesday when some afternoon and evening storms will return to our area. We are under a marginal risk (1/5) for Jackson and areas to the south of the Hub City. We are not expecting widespread severe weather on Wednesday but a few gusty storms and the potential of a severe storm or two will be possible between 5-9 PM.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 70s and clouds will increase as the day goes on. Expect mostly cloudy skies and the winds will be a bit breezy at times and remain out of the southwest until the front passes late in the day. Wednesday night lows will stay warm as the humid conditions will only allow overnight lows to fall into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:



Thursday is shaping up to be a very tricky day to forecast for the Mid South. Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the day but a few peaks of sunshine will also be possible at times. The winds will start out of the east on the backside of Wednesday’s system but will return to the southwest late in the day as the next system gets a little closer. Expect another windy afternoon and evening as the system approaches. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid to upper 60s. with overnight lows falling down to the low 50s. A severe storm threat looks to return late Thursday into Friday morning for West Tennessee but a potential tornado outbreak could impact our neighbors to the south so we need to watch this system closely. If the forecast shifts to the north some we could see some significant storms in our area. Regardless of who sees the worst weather across the Mid South from this system, we are still going to be impacted by some pretty nasty storms as the system moves through.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning and storms still could be sticking around of the first half of the day on Friday before the storm system races off to the east. Some of the storms could be strong overnight Thursday into Friday morning, so don’t let your guard down until this system clears out. Highs on Friday will be a little cooler reaching the mid to upper 50s behind the cold front. The winds on Friday will start out of the southwest and turn to the northwest after the front passes in the morning hours. We could be looking at some very windy weather again during the day on Friday. Friday night lows will return to the 30s and the skies will clear out by Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

We are expecting a very normal first weekend on March across West Tennessee. We are expecting dry weather with highs only reaching the 50s. Sunday is expected to be warmer than Saturday by a few degrees. Both morning we are expecting to start out in the 30s but the current forecast keeps us above freezing both days. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend as well. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday and out of the northeast on Sunday. The winds will shift back to the south on Monday starting a warming trend again across the region.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and has stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of this week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler on Friday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

