Former TN deputy charged with aggravated rape

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former deputy is charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says 31-year-old Jonathan Allen Kelly, a former Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy, was arrested on Monday.

A news release states that in December 2021, agents began investigating a complaint that Kelly sexually assaulted a female during a traffic stop.

According to the TBI, agents developed information that Kelly indicated to the woman she would not be charged in exchange for engaging in sexual contact.

On February 22, TBI says the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kelly with one count of aggravated rape and one count of official misconduct.

Monday, Kelly was booked in the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond. Records indicate he has since been released on bond.

