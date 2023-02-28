Jackson students close Black History Month with special celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Jackson Central-Merry celebrated the last day of the national Black History Month with guest speakers, performers, and presentations.









This year’s theme was titled “Black Resistance: Looking Through Your Own Lens.”

The event began with a history of Black culture presentation, followed by a student art work showcase, music from the band, dances, and a choir performance.

This year’s guest speaker was Reverend Chelsea Klyce.

