Lisa Garner named CEO of theCO

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lisa Garner is taking on a new role at theCO.

According to a news release, Garner is replacing Ben Ferguson.

“I’m excited by Lisa’s appointment as theCO’s CEO, as her remarkable experience sets the stage for great things to come and leaves no doubt about the bright future of theCO,” Ben Harris, one of theCO founders said.

“I’m excited about so much of the work that we’re doing now and see great potential for our future. In April of this year we’ll celebrate nine years of theCO– we started as a bit of an experiment and over time we have made it a priority to hear the needs of the community and continue to tweak offerings and update programing based on ways we can best serve Jackson, West Tennessee and the state as a whole,” Garner said. “We’re not interested in just doing things for the sake of doing them and I look forward to helping to create more opportunities for more entrepreneurs, artists, web developers and more.”

