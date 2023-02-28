Mr. Jimmie Earl Outlaw, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mr. Jimmie was born in Brownsville, TN, on May 10, 1940, to the late Luther Jackson “Jack” Outlaw and Maggie Bernice Mann Outlaw. Mr. Jimmie was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church and was a lifelong farmer with Outlaw Farms. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 57 years: Shelvia Jean Cathey Outlaw; and one brother: Larry C. Outlaw.

He is survived by his son: Mark Outlaw (Bethany) of Bells, TN; one daughter: Sonia Outlaw-Clark of Bells, TN; and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Laura Outlaw, Matthew Outlaw, Gabriel Outlaw, Miles Kirby and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to Providence United Methodist Church, Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice, in memory of Mr. Jimmie.

Serving as pallbearers are Berkley Cobb, Michael Morris, Keith Simpson, Randy Joyner, Jim Davis and Tripp Crook.