Mugshots : Madison County : 2/27/23 – 2/28/23

Robert Gabel Robert Gabel: Criminal trespass

Benjamin Harton Benjamin Harton: Disorderly conduct

Brekeyha Cole Brekeyha Cole: Failure to appear

Christopher Barbee Christopher Barbee: Violation of probation

Darius Crawford Darius Crawford: Failure to appear



Edward Owes Edward Owes: Violation of probation

Jaylon Montgomery Jaylon Montgomery: Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule VI drug violations

Jeffrey Bryant Jeffrey Bryant: Simple domestic assault

John Clark John Clark: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

Joshua Dance Joshua Dance: Violation of community corrections



Keith Hussey Keith Hussey: Schedule II drug violations, aggravated assault, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Klyn Patterson Klyn Patterson: Violation of probation

Michael Scoggins Michael Scoggins: Failure to appear

Michael Turner Michael Turner: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, violation of probation

Richard Ray Richard Ray: Violation of conditions of community supervision



Rodricus Morris Rodricus Morris: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

Scarlet Roberts Scarlet Roberts: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/28/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.