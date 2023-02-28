Selmer police respond to shots fired call

SELMER, Tenn. – The Selmer Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday.

Officials with the department say their officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to Cypress Street for the call.

Officers found no one injured, but were about to recover seven shell casings at the scene.

While they were there, another call came that led officers to Walmart.

There was no shooting at Walmart, according to police, but a car was stopped. A few people were detained by officers temporarily, but were then released.

Anyone with information that can help Selmer police are asked to call their department at either the business line at (731) 645-7907.

