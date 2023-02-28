‘Survivor’ new season, official podcast coming Wednesday

The 44th season of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition “Survivor” premieres on March 1.

Fans will be introduced to an entirely new cast of players as the action and drama promises to be better than ever.

This year, fans will be able to go behind the scenes of the hit show like never before with a new podcast hosted by Survivor’s own Jeff Probst.

“On Fire with Jeff Probst” will premiere immediately after the Season 44 premiere on Wednesday. The podcast will feature Probst breaking down the episode each week and sharing secrets of how they make the show. Also, Probst will answer audience questions via a fan segment called “Why Jeff Sucks.”

Season 44 will kick off with a special two-hour premiere on March 1, at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Click here for a link to “On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast.”

For more entertainment news, click here.