UT Martin seeks new chancellor, Carver taking new role

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee System is seeking a new chancellor for UT Martin.

Chancellor Keith Carver, who has held the role for more than six years, has accepted a new position as senior vice chancellor/senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture.

A press release states the UT Martin Chancellor is the chief executive officer of the campus and serves on the UT System leadership team, reporting directly to the UT System president.

Responsibilities include promoting academic excellence, budget planning and accountability, engagement of the University with the wider community and more.

Applications are available now through a search website established to help fill the position. Click here for more information.

According to a release, a successful candidate will be recommended by the UT System president and approved by the UT Board of Trustees.

