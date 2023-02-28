‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ coming to Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is coming to Martin.

According to a news release, the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Vanguard Theatre will be putting on their performance created by John Gordon.

The production, directed by Melanie Hollis, will be from March 2 to March 4 at 7 p.m., and March 5 at 4 p.m.

The performance will be a two-act musical about life’s great questions through the eyes of the beloved Peanuts comic strip characters created by Charles M. Schultz, the release says.

It will be in the Fine Arts Building on UT Martin’s main campus.

The cast includes Hunter Burton, of South Fulton, as Charlie Brown; Madison Butner, of Union City, as Lucy; Gabriel Rogers, of Jackson, as Snoopy; Carlin Cochran, of Centerville, as Sally; Eli Davidson, of Henderson, as Linus; and Nylan Barr, of Bartlett, as Schroeder.

