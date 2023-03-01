731 Thrift, Velvet Rose Hair Studio open in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Two new businesses have opened their doors in Milan.

On Wednesday, a block party was held to celebrate the grand openings of 731 Thrift and Velvet Rose Hair Studio.

731 Thrift offers thrift and vintage clothing, video games, records, and more.

Velvet Rose Hair Studio is a full service salon that offers a variety of hair stylists, as well as nail technicians.

Both business are located within Market Square at 4029 South First Street.

Click here to visit 731 Thrift’s Facebook page, or here for more information on Velvet Rose Hair Studio.

