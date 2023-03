JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is changing ownership.

Western Auto, in south Jackson, has been female-led for more than 50 years by Georgia Drumwright.

Drumwright took over the store after her husband passed away in 2014.

Now, Drumwright is passing the keys along to a new owner. Bruce Lovett will now be taking over the auto store.

