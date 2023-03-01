Band Day held to celebrate music

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students came together in the Hub City to celebrate music.

The Jackson-Madison County School System held a concert festival Band Day Wednesday.

The festival brought middle and high school bands together to perform for a panel of judges as they prepare for the official West Tennessee Concert Festival, which will take place in Memphis next week.

Jackson-Madison County School District Coordinator of Music, Kristy White, said the festival is just a small part of “Celebrating Music in Our Schools” Month.

“We’re using the month of March to promote awareness of how important it is for students to be involved in music programs in our schools,” White said.

The school system will hold another event March 30 for their middle and high school choir programs.

