Beloved Hardin County K9 dies at 11-years-old

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Fire Department lost a 11 year member of their team.

The department shared to Facebook on Wednesday the death of K9 Jodi Le Branum.

The fire department says she helped with multiple finds, and helped with training while also battling caner, but her favorite thing to do was visit with the kids of Hardin County Schools.

The fire department said in part:

“Jodi Le, we thank you for your service and wish you nothing but happy trails. We ask for prayers for her handler, District Chief William Branum, at this time.”

