Bomb threat draws in police, fire departments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department rushed to a local hotel in response to what employees say was a bomb threat.

A little before 2:30 p.m., we received a tip of a possible fire at a local hotel.

Upon arrival, our crews saw police blocking the entrance to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Vann Drive.

Officers could be seen using K9 dogs to search the area. It was later confirmed that the hotel staff called police for an alleged bomb threat.

According to hotel management, no one was injured in the incident.

Jackson police and the Jackson Fire Department left shortly after hotel staff and guests returned inside.

