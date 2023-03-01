Car wash holds grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you were looking for the right time to wash that car, here is your sign.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Wednesday for a new car wash in the Hub City.

Peppy’s Car Wash is open for business at 101 West University Parkway.

Co-owner Brandon Buchanan says their friendly staff, combined with the latest technology, can get your car clean in less than three minutes. And there are several options to choose from.

“We have several different packages, including single washes all the way to annual and monthly memberships,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says they also offer vacuums for cleaning the inside of your vehicle for free.

Peppy’s Car Wash is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

