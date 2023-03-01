Dianne Watkins Johnson

Ms. Johnson died, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitat ion will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Johnson will lie-in-state Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Jerusalem MB Church from 12:30 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.