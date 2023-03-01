“Freaky Friday” to come to local high school

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school is preparing for a stage performance.

Chester County High School will perform “Freaky Friday” starting this weekend.

The play follows a mother and daughter who wake up to discover they have somehow switched bodies and are forced to masquerade as one another, eventually understanding each other better because of the experience.

Theater Director Mary Hicks says it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

“The songs in this musical are brilliant, brilliant. And the dances, cause she’s choreographing it all, amazing. So you will almost think you’re at Broadway,” Hicks said.

The school will hold their opening performance on Friday. They will have more shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

