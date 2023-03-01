GALLERY: Governor visits local TCAT

CRUMP, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in West Tennessee.

Governor visits local TCAT

Governor visits local TCAT

Governor visits local TCAT

Governor visits local TCAT

Governor visits local TCAT



Governor visits local TCAT

Lee’s state budget proposal for fiscal year 2023-24, unveiled in his 2023 State of the State address in February and now under review by the Tennessee General Assembly, includes proposed funding for a comprehensive upgrade of the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

The proposed investment would complete the work begun over the last four years to expand the TCAT’s capacity to serve more students with more training – providing Tennesseans with opportunities for great careers and meeting the state’s growing demand for a more highly skilled workforce.

“What I hope happens is it brings attention to the public for the need for workforce training, technical skills and expansion of the technical college programs across the state,” said Stephen Milligan, the President of TCAT Crump.

The prior investment has already resulted in more than 2,100 new TCAT students served.

Find more local news here.