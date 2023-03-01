Jackson man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to life in prison after a 2019 murder.

According to District Attorney General Jody Pickens, on February 23, a Madison County Grand Jury convicted 23-year-old Aleriq Smith on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The conviction followed a two-day trial, with the charges stemming from a December 17, 2019 incident in east Jackson.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to 32 Foxlea Cove around 3:47 that morning after a shots fired call. The release states the resident and her two small children woke up to gunfire as someone in a white Buick fired from the road into the home. The release states about 30 minutes later, another shots fired call went out from 218 Lenoir Avenue. The release says upon arrival, officers found 47-year-old Charlene Allbright and six of her children present in the home, and despite lifesaving measures being attempted, Allbright died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds she receive while sleeping on a mattress in the living room.

Following an investigation and review of video from various sources, the release says investigators determined Smith was present at both shootings and identified him as the person responsible.

Smith was arrested on January 26, 2020, and according to the release, he initially denied any involvement before eventually confessing to shooting at both locations, stating he was angry because his friend was shot and killed earlier in the evening and he was attempting to get revenge on the person he believed was responsible. The release states proof at trial showed Allbright was not responsible for any of the violence exhibited that night.

Following his conviction, Smith was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Atkins. Assistant District Attorney General Bradley F. Champine represented the State of Tennessee at the trial.

District Attorney General Jody Pickens released the following statement regarding Smith’s conviction:

“The trial in this case exhibited the excellent investigation conducted by many members of the Jackson Police Department. The verdict shows that this community will not tolerate a man taking revenge into his own hands. The defendant chose to continue a cycle of retaliation and violence that resulted in his taking an innocent life, thereby ensuring that he would spend the rest of his own in the Tennessee Department of Correction. Charlene Allbright’s life was taken in retaliation for a crime she did not commit.”

Records show Smith is currently being held in the Madison County Jail pending transfer to a TDOC facility.

