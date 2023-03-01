Job fair to bring Chick-Fil-A truck to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A job fair will bring a popular restaurant to a local city for the first time.

Manpower will be hosting a community job fair on Tuesday, March 7. The Lexington branch is seeking to fill positions such as assembly, general labor, production, forklift and picker packers.

Along with opportunities for job interviews, a Chick-Fil-A food truck will be on-site throughout the event. A press release states this is the first time Chick-Fil-A has been to the City of Lexington.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to spin a prize wheel for drawings and prizes, including a $100 gift card.

From noon to 6 p.m., you’ll have the chance to purchase chicken sandwiches or nugget meals from the Chick-Fil-A truck.

“I’m so excited and proud that Manpower is the first to bring Chick-fil-A to Lexington,” said Samantha Hannah, Manpower Senior Staffing Specialist. “This should be a great turn out.”

A press release states Manpower of the Midsouth has proudly served the community professional and industrial services for nearly 45 years, with the expertise to provide workers for businesses in need as well as jobs for the community in need of employment.

Manpower Lexington is located at 67 C West Church Street.

For more news in the Lexington area, click here.