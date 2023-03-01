Mrs. Judy Jones Glover was born on June 3, 1956 in Bolivar, Tennessee. She departed this life on February 23, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Cathedral International Church in Asbury Park, NJ.

Interment is at Macedonia Cemetery in Fruitvale, TN, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

