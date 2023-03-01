Mugshots : Madison County : 2/28/23 – 3/01/23
Antrez Atkins
Antrez Atkins: Simple domestic assault, evading arrest
David Cage
David Cage: Violation of conditions of community supervision
Desayvion Harris
Desayvion Harris: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear
Hailey McBride
Hailey McBride: Failure to appear
Jaquan Wright
Jaquan Wright: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Jasper Falls
Jasper Falls: Sexual battery
Joshua Jackson Davenport
Joshua Jackson Davenport: Failure to appear, violation of probation
Keith Cooper
Keith Cooper: Failure to appear
Michael Bane
Michael Bane: Violation of probation
Nikia Scott
Nikia Scott: Failure to appear
Richard Truett
Richard Truett: Violation of community corrections
Taidren Taylor
Taidren Taylor: Violation of probation
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/28/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/01/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.