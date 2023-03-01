Mugshots : Madison County : 2/28/23 – 3/01/23

Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Simple domestic assault, evading arrest

David Cage David Cage: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Desayvion Harris Desayvion Harris: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

Hailey McBride Hailey McBride: Failure to appear

Jaquan Wright Jaquan Wright: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Jasper Falls Jasper Falls: Sexual battery

Joshua Jackson Davenport Joshua Jackson Davenport: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Keith Cooper Keith Cooper: Failure to appear

Michael Bane Michael Bane: Violation of probation

Nikia Scott Nikia Scott: Failure to appear



Richard Truett Richard Truett: Violation of community corrections

Taidren Taylor Taidren Taylor: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/28/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/01/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.