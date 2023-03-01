One sport brings older residents together

JACKSON, Tenn. — The South Jackson Community Center is giving senior adults the opportunity to get involved not only with their community, but also on the court.

Pickleball is one of many activities making a difference in the lives of the community’s seniors.

“A lot of times with sports, people get to know each other really well, and we’ve really become good friends. So I love the fact that we can just come here and just talk to each other. Even if we weren’t playing sports, we would still be able to talk to each other. So I think that makes a difference, especially when you start getting older,” said Carolyn Newbern, a 15 year pickleball player.

This resource has also become a bridge to those outside the city.

“Some of the people from the county have been coming up here and sharing with us and people that probably wouldn’t go on to other places. They’re willing to come here, so I think it’s good that the center is here and providing services for us,” Newbern said.

“It is an amazing feeling for us to offer this for our community because we want to make sure that we offer activities and programs that they’re interested in,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Community Engagement Director for Jackson Recreation and Parks. “Soon, we will have pickleball lessons coming March 22 for anybody who is wanting to learn how to play pickleball.”

The South Jackson Community Center, located at 412 Highway 18 in Jackson, holds pickleball games Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

