Organization to host Prom Closet event in March

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One organization is lending a hand with prom shopping this year.



Prom Closet. Photo courtesy of Sara Cox.

The Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt is hosting the Prom Closet Project that serves girls in Humboldt and surrounding cities and counties for their prom needs.

The event will take place Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Stigall Primary School in Humboldt at 301 Westside Drive.

“It’s for anybody, so don’t feel like, embarrassed, if you come because, you know, I love that we do this because it’s very few places that will just give you something to, you know, have. When I was in high school I wish I had known about Prom Closet because prom shopping is very expensive. So if I could take off the burden of just one thing, that makes us happy,” said Sara Cox, the Vice President and Provisional Chair of Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt.

Cox said that last year’s Prom Closet Project helped more than 50 girls with their prom attire.

