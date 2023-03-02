Animal Care Center construction to resume, Mayor Conger confirms

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials announce an update for the Jackson Animal Care Center’s new building.

In a social media post shared by Mayor Scott Conger, he confirms the City has received the final EPA report and construction can be resumed.

The years-long project was originally approved by Jackson City Council in 2016 under Mayor Jerry Gist.

In 2020, construction was paused amid a tight city budget, as the project, which was originally expected to cost around $320,000, expanded to cost about $1.5 million.

In August 2022, officials at the current Animal Care Center expressed an urgent need for pet adoptions and stated a wait-list for owner surrenders was implemented due to low space at the facility.

Mayor Conger says bids for construction completion on the new facility will go out shortly. It’s located at the end of Conalco Drive in east Jackson.

