Family of Tyeasha Starks makes a call for help

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pastor Clarence Currie, of New Day Ministry Church, held his quarterly meeting with WRAP to discuss domestic violence.

The family of Tyeasha Starks was in attendance. After the meeting, the family made a plea for help.

“Why would you shoot my daughter five times? There’s no sense in that. That was a senseless crime and that was uncaused for. And now my grandbaby is there. I feel like he’s in danger,” said Tarsha Harris, the mother of Tyeasha Starks.

The Starks family believes that the baby’s father’s family still has the child. They said they reached out to the Department of Child Services to attempt to get custody of the child, but they say the process is taking too long.

The father of Tyeasha Starks has a message for the baby’s father’s family.

“Bring my grandbaby to me, man. You know me. I thought we were friends. I thought we were cool, but you killed my baby. You know what I’m saying? So, he don’t even know y’all, man. Bring my grandbaby to me, man. Bring me my grandbaby, man,” said Phillip Starks, the father of Tyeasha Starks.

The family also posted a petition on social media titled “Justice for Tyeasha” to gain support to gain custody of Tyeasha Starks’ one-year-old child.

We’ll continue to follow this story as more details become available.

You can read the report on the shooting from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office here.

SEE ALSO: Resident reacts to fatal shooting in neighborhood

“…he said that there was two young ladies in the car and a baby in an infant seat in the backseat. So it was just horrible.”

SEE ALSO: Family of woman killed on Harpeth Drive speaks out

“You hurt me. Y’all hurt me with this one. And she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to be shot like that.”

Find more local news here.