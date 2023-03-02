Leslie “David” Scarbrough, age 77, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2023. David was born in Meridian, Mississippi, the son of Leslie Scarbrough and Ouida Brantley Scarbrough. He worked in the construction and concrete industry with some of his best friends.

David was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid fisherman and always loved to be out on the water. He spent his best of times fishing with his sons and the rest of his time playing with his granddaughter.

David is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Scarbrough; his mother, Ouida Scarbrough; and his brothers, Danny Jo Scarbrough, and Darryl Scarbrough.

David is survived by his sons, Darron Scarbrough and Derek Scarbrough (Lacy); his grandchildren, Chelsea Scarbrough, Zac Scarbrough (Abby), Tessa Scarbrough, Layla Rose Scarbrough; and his great grandchildren, Presley Scarbrough and Eden Scarbrough.

A visitation for Mr. Scarbrough will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will be private.

