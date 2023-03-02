Services for Ms. Alice Fay Walker, age 74 of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the New Lewis Chapel A.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Lexington City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at New Lewis Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Walker, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Alice-Walker-12/# !/TributeWall.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.