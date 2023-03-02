Mugshots : Madison County : 3/01/23 – 3/02/23 23 minutes ago WBBJ Staff, Angelica Dotson Angelica Dotson: Violation of probation Bernard Rivers Bernard Rivers: Possession of stolen property Charles Jackson Charles Jackson: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to comply, vandalism Colton Forrest Colton Forrest: Violation of community corrections Derrick Lax Derrick Lax: Vandalism Janet Leathers Janet Leathers: Driving under the influence Jerica Swift Jerica Swift: Violation of community corrections Kevvaski Thaxter Kevvaski Thaxter: Aggravated domestic assault Kierra Williams Kierra Williams: Violation of parole Kyle McDaniel Kyle McDaniel: Criminal trespass Tyron Allen Tyron Allen: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault Yasmine Purviance Yasmine Purviance: Assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/01/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/02/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin