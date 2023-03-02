Mugshots : Madison County : 3/01/23 – 3/02/23

Angelica Dotson Angelica Dotson: Violation of probation

Bernard Rivers Bernard Rivers: Possession of stolen property

Charles Jackson Charles Jackson: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to comply, vandalism

Colton Forrest Colton Forrest: Violation of community corrections

Derrick Lax Derrick Lax: Vandalism



Janet Leathers Janet Leathers: Driving under the influence

Jerica Swift Jerica Swift: Violation of community corrections

Kevvaski Thaxter Kevvaski Thaxter: Aggravated domestic assault

Kierra Williams Kierra Williams: Violation of parole

Kyle McDaniel Kyle McDaniel: Criminal trespass



Tyron Allen Tyron Allen: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault

Yasmine Purviance Yasmine Purviance: Assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/01/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/02/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.