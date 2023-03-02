Read Across America Day comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school invited parents and students to be involved as they celebrated a special night.

Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a Literacy Night to bring awareness of literacy to parents and give them new ways to help their students work on their reading skills at home.

The school held reading activities for the entire family that can help students learn some very important skills.

“They’re working on sight words. They’re working on writing sentences, looking at stories, retelling, working on their fluency. All types of fun things,” said Karen Edwards, the Assistant Principal at Isaac Lane.

Edwards says they are already looking at plans to hold another event like this in the fall and spring for next school year.

The program was a part of Read Across America Day.

