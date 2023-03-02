Story of Robin Hood to be performed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a tale of stealing from the rich to give to the poor!

South Side High School’s Theatre Department is preparing for their last showings of “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

The play is based on the book by Ken Ludwig and follows the story of Robin Hood and the experiences that led him to take on the ruthless powers that be.

The show is full of sword fighting, dancing, and audience interaction.

You can see the show for yourself Friday night or Saturday, March 4 starting at 7 p.m. at the South Side High School theatre.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

