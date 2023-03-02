Two controversial bills signed by governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two controversial bills have been signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

Lawmakers say both are a way to protect children, while others are saying they’re divisive.

Thursday, the governor signed both the adult cabaret entertainment bill and a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth into law.

The adult cabaret entertainment law would ban drag show performances on public property or in a place where the performance could be seen by a minor.

Back in October, a drag show was set to be a part of the annual Jackson Pride event that was scheduled to take place in Jackson at Conger Park, creating controversy.

Some people were concerned the event would be taking place in a public location that could be seen by children.

Following an injunction filed by Rep. Chris Todd, an agreement was made that the show would be moved from a city park to the Carl Perkins Civic Center and only allow individuals that are 18 and up.

The Jackson Police Department was required to check IDs before entry, and anyone involved in the event had to follow all state laws and local ordinances.

Todd expressed that both new laws are to protect Tennessee’s youth.

“We have had, I think, a pretty significant show of support from all across the state, and as a matter of fact, across the country. I’ve gotten calls and emails from around the country applauding what we are doing in Tennessee,” Todd said. “One of the things that I’ve been most encouraged by is the level of involvement that the folks in the Madison County community specifically had with the adult cabaret entertainment bill.”

Drag performer Slade Kyle, whose on stage name is Bella Duballe, says the bills are far too vague and far reaching.

“To me the fact that they want to criminalize drag in public is a little offensive. Drag performers have been a part of public pride parades since we began commemorating pride. To deny them a place in our yearly festival is absolutely wrong,” Kyle said. “I personally knew I was different from a very young age, as do most gay or transgender people. I’ve met a lot of trans youth at our drag brunch at Atomic Rose that thought they were completely alone in the world, that they were the only of their kind. Our brunch was the first time they had experienced a safe space in our community.”

With this law, trans youth would have until March 31, 2024. to work with their doctors to stop treatment.

Both the adult cabaret entertainment bill and a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth go into effect on July 1.

You can find a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal regarding the bills here.

OUTMemphis encouraged young adults needing access to gender affirming care to contact them, the Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, Kentucky or the Transgender Health Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A list of resources available to LGBTQ+ adults and youth can be found here. The list was created by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News following the shooting in Colorado in November.

