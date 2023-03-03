Art Walk brings patrons to new arts district in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s a new reason to take a walk through downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Arts Council hosted an Art Walk Friday.

Local artists popped up in participating businesses in the Hub City’s newly designated arts district for the event.

Artists and their work could be found at The Lift, The Ned, Grounded Plant Company, and Light Trap Books, among many others.

Artist Jaime Sanchez says the event is meant to give artists a chance to showcase their work and hopefully sell some pieces.

“I just want people to know about the artworks in here. I want everyone to know about the arts in downtown. We have a lot of local artists over here and a lot of local artists who want people to look at their artworks,” said Sanchez.

The Jackson Arts Council will continue to host these events on the first Friday of every month.