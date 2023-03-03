Dale Richard Blase, Sr.

Dale Richard Blase, Sr., age 85, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Just shy of his 86th birthday, Dale was born on March 21, 1937, in Sylvan Grove, Kansas to Herbert and Nora Blase. He had one brother, Don and two sisters, Wilma and Wanda. All of his siblings were waiting to welcome him into heaven.

When he received his GED, Dale enlisted in the Air Force. He met and married Fleur Stevens on June 2, 1956, while stationed in California and together they set out to conquer the world. There were posts all over the world until he retired and eventually landed in Oregon. Dale never was one to sit idly by. He spent some time in college going to seminary where he began his faith walk with God. He held many jobs that required hands on work. He often had a gardening project up his sleeve and he finally perfected his special blend of fertilizer that grew the best veggies and fruits. Dale could also be quite crafty and there are many, many pieces of woodwork that grace the houses of family and friends.

Dale and Fleur have three children, Dale Blase, Jr. (wife, Jennifer); Jennifer Louise Celi who was also waiting to welcome him into heaven, and Yvonne Lindow (husband, Ken). Dale has seven grandsons: Jason Clapshaw, Alaska; Ryan (Summer) Blase, Tennessee; Josh (Shelli) Blase, Tennessee; Dan (Manju) Lindow, Washington; Ben (Catrina) Lindow, Texas; Jacob (Jillian) Lindow, Oregon and Mario Celi, Massachusetts; two granddaughters: Jessica Headrick, Oregon and Sarah Headrick, North Carolina; and eight great grandchildren: Caleb, Landon, Bailey, Brooklyn, Shaley, Sydney, Skylar and Liam. There are also many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Bellevue Baptist Church, in The Chapel, Memphis. The receiving will be after the service in the Special Occasions Room.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

