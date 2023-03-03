Educator of the Week: Billy Allison

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Billy Allison is an 11th grade English teacher at Crockett County High School in Alamo. Allison began teaching in 1969.

She began her career in Mississippi and taught for there for 25 years.

“I moved to Tennessee in 1995 and taught at [University School of Jackson] for 13 years. Then I came here and I’ve been here 15 years. So I have a total of 53 years,” Allison said.

Allison actually retired about five years ago. Since then, any time Crockett County reaches out to ask her to return, she, of course, cannot turn down the offer.

“I’ve been doing it so long I really cannot imagine not teaching. How do you get up in the morning and not know you’re coming to school? I love the kids, I love my subject. It’s the same reason why everybody who loves their job stays in it,” Allison said.

Allison says she chose education because she loves to discuss important issues. She chose to teach high school, specifically, because they contribute a lot to what she thought she knew.

“They’re equals. No, they’re not anywhere near as old as I am. No, they don’t have the experiences that I do, but they have strong opinions and they do have experiences that can and have influenced their lives. They love to share them and I love to hear them,” Allison said.

Allison says the biggest reward is witnessing exactly the moment her students understand.

“You can tell, immediately, when they get it. The expression on their face is like, ‘I got this.’ You have to love that,” she said.

Allison says she feels honored to be recognized as Educator of the Week.

“It’s one of those moments that you know you have influenced somebody. And I don’t care who it is, but somebody, somewhere cared what I did,” Allison said.

Although she loves teaching, she knows she will eventually enjoy her retirement.

“I assume I’ll have to retire sometime and it may be this year, and I’m sure I’ll find something to do. But it won’t nearly be as much fun,” Allison said.

Allison is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.