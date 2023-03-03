Jackson scattered with debris after strong winds

SEE ALSO: VIDEO/PHOTOS: Heavy winds leave damage across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Traffic lights, trees, power lines, and more — huge wind gusts caused damage across much of West Tennessee on Friday.

The traffic light at the intersection of North Highland and Campbell Street was one of two traffic lights that went out on North Highland. Just down the road at North Highland and Lambuth Boulevard, there was another traffic light out. The traffic light at the intersection of North Parkway and North Highland went out as well.

Most people were treating these intersections as a four-way stop.

Of course there have been very many trees that have fallen down due to these high winds. On Campbell Street there was a tree that fell over and took out some power lines, where a police officer was directing traffic and keeping people safe.

Just down the road on North Highland, there was a power pole that had snapped. It had not fallen all the way over, but it appeared that it had the potential to cause some damages. And also on North Highland, part of a billboard fell off and caught on electrical wires, with some fire trucks and police officers monitoring that.

The large amounts of wind gusts produced quite a bit of damage throughout our viewing area, and travelers should be aware of some roads potentially being blocked.

