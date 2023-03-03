Lane College RA says he was injured in ceiling collapse

JACKSON, Tenn. — An injury at a local campus leaves one student with questions.

“On February the 16th, I had a 9:30 class. I got in the shower at 9:00,” said Lane College student Troy Holt. “When I got in the shower at 9:00, the ceiling just collapsed on me out of nowhere in the shower. I then slipped, hit my back and neck and head on the bench. I then waited for the EMT to get here, and then I got escorted to Jackson General.”

Holt is the lead Residential Advisor in the Eden Dorm at Lane College. The Eden Dorm is a two-story dormitory, home to 32 male students according to Holt, with showers and bathrooms on both floors.

Holt says he originally reported issues within the dorm bathrooms last year, claiming he notified his superiors in the housing department by at least November of 2022.

Holt says leaks from the upstairs bathrooms cause damage to the ceiling of the bottom bathrooms.

“I feel as though it’s not fair for an incident to happen like this, for you to come up here and start to attempt to work on something when we were out of school for Christmas and Thanksgiving break, and nothing was done. I don’t understand how your before and after pictures can be the same,” Holt said.

After his injury, Holt says he reached out to the housing department through email, and after failed attempts, spoke with superiors on Wednesday, shortly before the maintenance men were sent to the dorms.

Holt says currently, there is one shower that the residents of Eden Dorm are able to use.

“He said that they can use the toilets and the urinals, but they can not use the shower,” Holt said. “Which results with us using one shower. Several of my residents has been going to other dorms taking showers.”

According to Holt, repair work began on March 1 after his first meeting with the dorm superiors since the incident.

Holt also shared his gratitude to the Lane cafeteria staff for checking on him as he recovers.

We reached out to Lane College officials who confirmed a member of the housing department has spoken with Holt, but we have not received an official statement from the college at this time.

